Renishaw encoders: Superior readability even in the harshest environments

Renishaw offers a comprehensive range of non-contact encoders for position and motion control. These vary from open or enclosed optical, magnetic and laser encoders. Discover how our different types of encoder products can meet your industrial automation needs. Renishaw’s high-accuracy and high-quality encoders offer superior reliability, easy installation and are suitable for even the harshest environments.

The FORTiS encoder series is a next-generation enclosed linear absolute encoder for use in harsh environments such as machine tools. Application of Renishaw’s proven absolute encoder technology within an exceptionally robust enclosed design, delivers high performance and significant benefits over conventional systems.

Optical encoders provide robust and high-performance linear, rotary and partial arc position measurement using a finely graduated scale and a compact optoelectronic readhead that converts motion relative to the scale into position data. Its non-contact design creates zero hysteresis and no mechanical wear. It also has a high immunity to dirt and scratches without compromising signal integrity.

Magnetic encoders provide linear and rotary position measurement at a low cost, with high reliability and capable of operating in harsh environments. The non-contact design ensures there is no mechanical wear. Our robust magnetic position sensing technology provides excellent resistance to most contamination.

Laser encoders provide high-resolution and low cyclic error (SDE) linear position measurements. They combine the measurement and positioning performance expected from a displacement interferometer, with the ease of installation and use associated with a traditional tape or glass scale based encoder.

Customized encoder readheads and scales can be developed by Renishaw’s experienced ‘Specials’ design team. Please contact your local Renishaw distributor if you have an unusual or specific application, as standard products can often be adapted to provide a custom solution to meet your exact requirements.

In addition to non-contact position encoders, Renishaw offers encoder diagnostic tools. Diagnostic tools are used to aid the installation of both incremental and absolute readheads. As well as providing a suite of tools to allow engineers to track down system faults.

We launched our first encoders in 1989. Since then, our metrology innovations and reputation for engineering excellence have established us as a leader in our markets. To learn more about Renishaw’s non-contact position encoders, download our new pocket guide Pocket guide: Non-contact position encoders – digital edition (renishaw.com).

