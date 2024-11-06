Renishaw receives Industry Partner Award at Davis Technical College Foundation’s Annual Life-Changer Luncheon

Renishaw received the Industry Partner Award at Davis Technical College Foundation’s Annual Life Changer Luncheon on Oct 3, 2024. Each year, the ceremony honors the foundation partners for their significant contributions to Davis Tech and their unwavering commitment to education. The Davis Tech CNC Machining program enhances the lives of students as they prepare for a career in the industrial workforce. Through its partnerships, Davis Tech engages industry, educational and community members to provide shared opportunities for all.

CNC Machining Program students utilize industry-standard tools, equipment, and procedures as entry-level machinists. They study blueprint reading, inspection, part design, CNC operation, and CNC programming. The program offers training in basic turning and milling processes, related math skills, precision measuring tools, and mechanical inspection methods to produce precision parts with extremely close tolerances. Students are provided with a learning environment similar to what they will encounter in small shops and large production firms throughout the country.

Students learn part measurement on Renishaw Equator gauging systems, part variation using a 5-axis REVOÒ CMM measuring system, conduct machine health checks using the QC20-W wireless ballbar system and learn how to set up machines with Renishaw machine tool probes and styli. “We see the importance of addressing the manufacturing skills gap and this is a natural way for us to get involved,” said Denis Zayia, president, Renishaw, Inc.

During the event, Davis Technical College Foundation celebrated 25 years of supporting students and students shared stories of how their lives were changed by their hands-on experiences. The Foundation has been a vital force in supporting technical education through scholarships, equipment, and financial resources. This ensures students have access to cutting-edge tools and training.

“Over the last 25 years, Davis Technical College Foundation, and its many donors, have contributed over $3 million in scholarships to help students achieve their education goals and secure successful careers,” said foundation director Lindsey Rees. “We couldn’t have the huge impact that we do without the support and major contributions from Renishaw and all of our program partners.”

For information on the Davis Tech facility, please visit www.davistech.edu. For more information about Renishaw’s precision measurement equipment, visit www.renishaw.com/en/data-driven-manufacturing.