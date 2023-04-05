Renishaw showcases AM innovations at RAPID 2023

Additive manufacturing (AM) has opened new possibilities for complex geometries and mass customization of parts at commercially viable costs. Renishaw will showcase additive solutions, from the initial stages of creating the near-net shape to quality verification processes, at the company’s RAPID booth (#4036) in Chicago on May 2-4, 2023. The show is billed as North America’s largest and most influential additive manufacturing event.

Renishaw’s exhibit highlights how manufacturers benefit from using AM in the production process and showcase its range of additive manufacturing systems, including the RenAM 500Q and 500S. Both systems feature high-power 500-W lasers, which have precise and accurate capabilities to help minimize build time. Visitors can also find out more about the RenAM 500Q Flex, which is suited to manufacturers who must regularly swap build materials, such as research and development, pre-production, or bureau environments. All of the systems feature the same industry-leading optical, chamber, and gas-flow designs to ensure users can produce high-quality parts using any machine.

“Our exhibits demonstrate how we enable the factory of the future today with innovative manufacturing technologies and expertise that deliver on manufacturing precision, productivity, and practicality,” said Denis Zayia, president of Renishaw USA. “Renishaw is about to celebrate a significant milestone of supporting our customers for 50 years. As a world-class manufacturer ourselves, we have faced the same manufacturing challenges as many of our customers. In those 50 years, we have been able to overcome these by implementing innovative strategies and products developed in-house. Our consultative approach with customers allows us to share those experiences and offer them new perspectives.”

Renishaw Additive Manufacturing Solutions

