Residual current monitors added for AC and DC systems

AutomationDirect has added Dold residual current monitors which detect leakage currents in grounded AC and DC systems, deliver early warning and alarm outputs with wide adjustment ranges and support preventive maintenance and customized fault responses while minimizing unnecessary trips.

The RN5883 series AC/DC monitors work with external ND5015 residual (differential) current transformers to detect insulation faults, leakage currents and broken conductors. When residual currents exceed user-defined thresholds, they provide early alerts to help prevent equipment damage, operator injury, and unplanned downtime. These current monitors feature selectable trip points (10mA to 3A), an analog output (0–10 VDC) proportional to the residual current, user-configurable warning and alarm outputs (SPDT relays) with adjustable time delays and manual reset, and an LED bar graph for real-time visual feedback of the measured current.

The ND5015 series AC/DC transformers combine Hall effect and CT technologies to measure residual currents in grounded systems. All monitored conductors, including neutral, pass through the sensor aperture, which outputs a differential signal to an RN5883 monitor for evaluation.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/adc/overview/catalog/sensors_-z-_encoders/ground_fault_sensors