Revolutionizing workstation management with Southco monitor mounts

Idnet has been focused on helping warehouses and stores modernize their operations for greater efficiency and adaptability since its founding in 1991. Their mission is to improve customers’ work routines and increase profitability by minimizing human error through tailored IT tools and enhanced ergonomic solutions.

Introduction

In 2021, Idnet introduced a high-tech mobile workstation with integrated IT solutions for business-critical processes in environments such as e-commerce and warehouses. The workstation was devised to help expedite workflows and increase productivity by implementing an easy-to-use digital interface that connects users to goods and materials handling.

Easy to manage and highly focused on minimizing human error, the workstation hopes to transform the way industries manage their picking processes – with the help of Southco’s engineered access solutions.

The Challenge

Due to Idnet’s need for process-optimized digital tools, such as pick-by-voice, pick-by-light, and autonomous robots with electronic labelling capabilities, the hardware chosen for this materials-handling workstation was required to withstand daily use with minimal upkeep.

Southco’s height-adjustable arms were needed to enhance general ergonomics and allow the end user to personalise their experience by easily adjusting the height, tilt angles, and overall function of the application.

In light of Idnet’s goal to “provide our customers with modern and future-proof logistics solutions,” says Tomas Pettersson, product owner – Idnet, Southco’s solution needed to promise high cycle-life position control features. Moreover, it must function in such a way, that the end user does not need to spend time re-adjusting the screen due to loose hinges or stiff structural properties.

The Solution

Southco suggested their AV Monitor Mounts, which allow intuitive and ergonomic display positioning, enabling the operator to grab and move the screen without significant effort. They also securely hold the touchscreen in any position and resist unwanted movement when it is used.

When Idnet decided to introduce Southco’s AV-D32 height-adjusting arms to optimize their digital interface monitor, they were pleased to see that the application offered effortless movement across three different axes.

The AV-D32-30V142-50 is a wall-mounted application, and its industry-standard mount allows the end user to easily attach the monitor of their choice. After the monitor is installed, it can be effortlessly positioned with 344mm of vertical movement for optimal viewing angles based on user height.

Adding the AV–D40–33A144–50 single arm allows the monitor to tilt and swivel, decreasing the risk of glare and user fatigue due to changing working conditions.

Southco’s tilt and swivel articulating extension arms provide integrated positioning technology that enables the arm to function efficiently in the new workstation, which inherently requires durable hardware solutions that can withstand frequent use in high-traffic environments.

Furthermore, the constant-torque functionality of the chosen AV-D32 and AV-D40 creates a user-friendly experience that is crucial to Idnet’s end user ethos. With an arm that can withstand strong touch forces, vibration, and heavy loads, the AV series has proven to be the perfect fit. Southco’s ergonomic solution reliably holds the monitors of various weights in a neutral position.

With a smart, removable cover to allow power and display cables to be hidden within the application, removing snag hazards and allowing users to keep their workspace permanently clear of clutter, Southco’s intuitive, minimal-intervention designs have helped Idnet provide a system that withstands the test of time, while providing valuable, ergonomic solutions for the goods handling industry.

Finally, to support Idnet’s focus on autonomy, the AV series’ toolless operation was also incredibly valuable to the final design and ensured long-lasting satisfaction with their customers.

Conclusion

Southco’s AV adjustable arm and wall mount application reflects a highly capable piece of technology to suit all varieties of manual workloads, whilst concurrently ensuring that all bases are covered, from beautiful aesthetics to durable practicality.

For more information, visit southco.com.