Rexroth Motors offers high performance and versatility for modern factory automation

Rexroth offers a comprehensive range of motors that deliver high performance and a wide variety of types, designs, and capacities. When paired with its servo drive system, these robust motors enable both standard and high-end applications in modern factory automation — intelligent, highly dynamic, precise, and reliable. The portfolio is further enhanced by special explosion-proof versions certified according to ATEX or UL/CSA standards.
Technical information: motors and gearboxes
Synchronous Servo Motors
- Versatility: Compact synchronous servo motors cater to everything from standard to high-end applications.
- Easy Installation: Innovative single-cable connection technology.
- Precision: Fine-resolution encoder systems and excellent radial runout ensure high machining quality.
- Safety: ATEX-certified servo motors for explosion hazard areas and direct drives are available.
Asynchronous Servo Motors
- Cooling Options: Available in air-cooled (MAD) and liquid-cooled (MAF) variants.
- Power Range: Suitable for power levels from 10 to 100 kW.
Synchronous Linear Motors
- Performance: Synchronous torque motors offer torque ratings up to 13,800 Nm and rotary speeds up to 20,000 rpm.
Synchronous Torque Motors
- Specifications: Torque ratings up to 13,800 Nm and rotary speeds up to 20,000 rpm.
High-Speed Motors
- Efficiency: Asynchronous high-speed motors ensure smooth operation and high torque density.
- Torque: Rated torques up to 875 Nm.
Servo Planetary Gearboxes
- Options: Standard (GTE) and high-performance (GTM) planetary gearboxes for servo motors.
Rexroth’s motors and gearboxes are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern factory automation, providing the performance, reliability, and precision required for today’s dynamic industrial environments.
You may also like:
Filed Under: AUTOMATION, Motors (linear), Motors • ac, Motors • dc, Motors (direct-drive) + frameless motors, Motors (gearmotors), Motors • servo, Motors • stepper