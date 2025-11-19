RF connectors add threaded coupling option

Samtec, Inc. announces production quantity availability of its new line of rugged, multi-port SMPM solutions that feature threaded coupling for high thermal shock and vibration environments commonly found in military, aerospace, and communication applications. Samtec’s rugged, threaded-SMPM solutions provide high-frequency performance up to 65 GHz with excellent reliability in high-density applications.

SMPM multi-port mated sets with the new S Screw option for threaded coupling are part of Samtec’s Magnum RF product line. Cable assemblies are available with .047” diameter low-loss flexible cable (GC47 Series) or with .086” diameter low-loss flexible cable (GC86 Series). While both cable diameters are small and lend themselves to smaller bundle sizes for weight savings and increased airflow for cooling, there are different advantages for each. GC47 with .047” diameter cable offers greater flexibility with a 0.125” (3.18 mm) minimum bend radius and a higher maximum operating frequency. GC86 with .086” diameter cable, while still high-performance, operates at a slightly lower frequency but with improved, lower insertion loss. Mating board connectors are available with a stub launch surface mount board termination (GPPC-ST-SL) or edge mount board termination (GPPC-EM). Optional in-line channel counts are 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10 on a high-density .140” (3.56 mm) pitch. Combining multiple channels into a single housing provides 40 percent greater density, less processing time, and better positional alignment.

Rugged, threaded SMPM Magnum RF interconnects are in stock directly from Samtec. As part of the Sudden Service culture, Samtec makes designing-in a product easy by offering free 3D model downloads and product samples while also ensuring prints, product specifications, and test reports are readily available on samtec.com.