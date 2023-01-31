RHINO Pro DC-to-DC converters now available from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new RHINO Pro DC-to-DC converters that are designed for harsh industrial environments and provide high EMC immunity, shock/vibration resistance, and thermal shock resistance.

This line offers models with 150 W outputs at 12, 15, 24, or 48 Vdc, and ultra-wide input voltage ranges of 9.5-36 Vdc or 18-75 Vdc. They provide protection against overtemperature, overload, short circuit, reverse input, overvoltage, and input undervoltage lock-out, and deliver a constant current output at 100% load, making them suitable for battery charging applications.

The new RHINO Pro DC-to-DC converters offer a 3-year warranty, are UL recognized, CE marked and RoHS compliant, and start at $190.00.