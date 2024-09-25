RHINO PSE-S Series encapsulated chassis mount power supplies from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the RHINO PSE-S series power supplies which are fully encapsulated in ultra-compact, low-profile housings and ideal for space-limited applications. These cost-effective power supplies offer a wide input voltage range, up to 89% efficiency, and are available in 5, 12, 15, and 24 VDC output voltage options with up to 4.1A/50W. Select models are NEC Class 2 compliant.

The RHINO PSE-S series encapsulated power supplies offer easy chassis or DIN rail mounting using an optional DIN rail mounting kit (purchased separately). They are suitable for industrial, household, and building technology applications and are UL-Recognized, CE and UKCA-marked, and RoHS compliant.

AutomationDirect

