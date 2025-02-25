Rigid set screw couplings for round, square, and hex shafts

A new line of rigid set screw couplings has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corporation of Wilmington, MA. The couplings are designed to securely hold two shafts inline in industrial machinery, conveying, packaging, and robotics applications.

Stafford Rigid Set Screw Couplings are precision machined with a round bore or with square and hexagonal bores. Featuring four set screws for a secure hold, these robust couplings are capable of transmitting high torque and rotational forces with zero backlash.

Offered in 1/4 to 1-1/4 in. I.D. bore sizes, the couplings are available machined from aluminum, steel, and stainless steel. Typical applications include designs where the shafts are positioned in a straight line and where exact shaft alignment is critical.

Stafford Rigid Set Screw Couplings are priced according to size, material, and quantity with pricing and online ordering at www.staffordmfg.com.