Rigid shaft end adapters eliminate need for shaft replacement

Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced an expanded line of rigid shaft end adapters that includes smaller sizes and a wide variety of designs that solve shaft compatibility issues.

Stafford Rigid Shaft End Adapters come in many configurations to solve a wide range of shaft compatibility issues such as shaft diameters, length, and output mating options. Eliminating the need for shaft replacement, they’re offered in 20 standard step-up and 20 step-down versions, with or without keyways, and can include plain or threaded inch and metric output ends, plus six machinable adapter types, and several flange adapter styles.

Available in aluminum, steel, and stainless steel, Stafford Rigid Shaft End Adapters come in sizes from 0.5 to 2.0 in. I.D. and the machinable Flange Adapter Max has a finished clamping end that can be machined to user specifications. Other flange configurations can include custom bolt-hole patterns, indexers, cam profiles, milled slots, knurls, and more.

Stafford Rigid Shaft End Adapters are priced according to style, material, size, and quantity, with pricing available upon request.

For more information, visit www.staffordmfg.com.