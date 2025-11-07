Rittal and Eplan to unveil new automation products at fair

Rittal LLC and Eplan LLC will introduce three manufacturing automation products and announce a partnership with Microsoft and Rockwell Automation at Automation Fair 2025 (Nov. 18–20) at McCormick Place (Booth #1519). The launches align with projected growth in the manufacturing automation market, which is expected to reach more than $300 billion by 2030 with a 9.3% compound annual growth rate. The new products are:

Collaborative industry partnerships on display

Eplan and Rittal have partnered with several businesses on projects that attendees can visit, including:

Microsoft, Rockwell Automation – Liquid Processing System (LPS): A demonstration of the efficacy of centralized data with combined engineering and manufacturing systems. – Rittal & Eplan Booth #1519

Rockwell Automation – Studio 5000 Logix Designer: Enhanced integration between new V38 of Studio 5000 and Eplan to support consistent workflows between electrical and software engineering. – Rittal & Eplan Booth #1519; Rockwell Automation Technology Booth #1148

Rockwell Automation – Emulate3D: Part of the LPS demo. Transfer wiring and I/O data directly from Eplan schematics to Emulate3D Digital Twins to save time. – Rittal & Eplan Booth #1519

GEA- kytero2000: Single Use Pharma Separator based on a complete Eplan project (P&ID, 2D schematics, 3D digital twin) leveraging Rockwell device data. – Rockwell Automation Booth #1510

Brady – Brady Wraptor / Brady Data Automation: New connector between Eplan and Brady Data Automation allows customers to create, print, and apply labels in a single wire workflow. – Rittal & Eplan Booth #1519; Brady Booth #430

Purdue – Capstone Project: Joint engineering project between Purdue, Rockwell Automation, Rittal, and Eplan. – Purdue Booth #103

New product details

Saving time and effort on power distribution: The new RiLineX power platform

Rittal will present the newly released RiLineX, a modular busbar power distribution platform designed for rapid planning and tool-free assembly. RiLineX provides up to 30% engineering time savings and up to 75% assembly time savings compared to traditional wiring methods. The exhibit will include a demonstration of RiLineX assembly and an interactive “RiLineX Buzzer Challenge” where visitors can experience the speed of the click-assembly design while competing for prizes.

Eplan Platform 2026: Digital twin and wiring automation

Eplan will showcase Platform 2026 with a Digital Twin workflow using a Hypervision Hologram that presents a full 3D view of a control cabinet in motion. The presentation will demonstrate how Eplan engineering data drives automated fabrication and wiring processes, and how that data can be used for verification and downstream planning.

Eplan Smart Production and the new Eplan Connector for Brady Workstation Data Automation suite will be displayed alongside the Brady Wraptor printer and label applicator to demonstrate automated label generation and transfer from design files to production equipment. Rittal will show the automated Wire Terminal (WT) family to illustrate how pre-configured and labeled wiring can improve consistency and reduce wiring errors.

Definitively to market: VX Hybrid Double Door, the durable, mobile enclosure system

Rittal will introduce the new VX Hybrid Double Door enclosure system, which combines a strong steel frame with a portable design for safe movement of panels. The enclosure is available to order and expected to be launched soon following Automation Fair. Designed for applications that require both protection and mobility, it includes features suitable for streamlined maintenance and field deployment.

Expert consultations

Rittal and Eplan experts will be available to meet project questions at Booth #1519. Planners can reserve one-on-one consultations with experts at info.rittal.us/raf2025-booth-1519.

For more information, visit Rittal LLC and Eplan LLC.