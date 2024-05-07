Rittal Canada to showcase Hygienic Design Line at NLCA Build 2024

Rittal Canada will participate in the NLCA Build 2024 Expo on May 8th and 9th in Torbay, Newfoundland. The expo will showcase advancements in equipment and technology across sectors of the construction industry and is the largest commercial and industrial construction trade event in the province. Rittal’s booth will feature demonstrations of its Hygienic Design enclosures, emphasizing their safety and cleanliness benefits for several applications. This event provides a platform for Rittal to showcase its innovative solutions and engage with industry professionals.

Rittal’s Hygienic Design line offers a range of sizes and configurations to accommodate diverse client needs, ensuring optimal performance and compliance with industry standards.

For more information about Rittal Canada and its Hygienic Design solutions, visit www.rittal.ca/hd