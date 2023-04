Platinum Tools is proud to announce the launch of the new Weatherproof Keystone Jack (p/n 745-1). Now shipping, the IP64-rated jack has an MSRP of $15.95.

Additional features and specifications include: Designed for both shielded and non-shielded cable; Terminate with any 110 blade and punch-down tool; Rated for Cat6 terminations; For use with RJ45 (8P8C) connectors;