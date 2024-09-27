AUAR ships robotic micro-factories to the US to build sustainable, affordable homes across the Midwest

Construction tech startup Automated Architecture (AUAR) is shipping two of its robotic micro-factories to the U.S. in its first move to expand operations to North America. The first of their kind, AUAR’s micro-factories will be deployed by Rival Holdings, a real estate development and construction firm, to build thousands of sustainable and affordable homes across the Midwest.

AUAR’s project caters to a growing need in the region. The partnership between AUAR and Rival Holdings aims to address the ongoing housing crisis in the U.S. The collaboration will focus on producing affordable, sustainable homes built to high standards, ensuring durability and environmental efficiency.

AUAR, in collaboration with its strategic partner ABB Robotics, is building a global, automated construction ecosystem for housing. ABB’s cutting-edge technologies are at the heart of AUAR’s micro-factories, executing tasks like modular assembly. These advanced robots, equipped with vision and AI capabilities, boost speed, flexibility, and consistency. This enables AUAR’s partners to enhance efficiency, predictability, and oversight — while significantly cutting financial risks and minimizing the overall environmental impact of timber home construction.

The two Micro-Factories shipped to the U.S. can each produce up to 180 homes a year. Unlike existing solutions, AUAR’s Micro-Factories don’t require big factories to be set up and have a quick lead time of 12 weeks from order to shipping. The Micro-Factories are shipped in standard containers, with all the required components pre-assembled for quick deployment at Rival’s facilities. AUAR offers a flexible, No CapEx ‘hardware-as-a-service’ model for their pop-up Robotic Micro-Factories so their partners can quickly get set up without large capital expenses. AUAR remote-support partners with its AI-powered software from design to manufacturing, automating thousands of hours of inefficient, manual processes in the home-building process.

“We are really excited to partner with Rival Holdings to bring our cutting-edge Robotic Micro-factories to the United States. This partnership is our first in the US and will enable us to scale up the production of high-quality, affordable and sustainable homes where there is a huge and urgent need for them,” said Mollie Claypool, Co-Founder and CEO of AUAR.

The Robotic Micro-factories developed by AUAR are a breakthrough technology for an industry struggling with a lack of skilled labor and low productivity. These compact, mobile pop-up factories combine robotics with proprietary software to automate the design and construction process, significantly reducing the time and labor costs associated with traditional building methods. Each Micro-factory can produce modular timber-frame panels for walls, floors, and roofs which can be quickly assembled on-site to create a variety of home designs.

“We have designed our Micro-Factory solution to be truly accessible to home builders,” said Gilles Retsin, co-founder and CTO of AUAR. “We do this by keeping the upfront costs low and allowing for quick installation and delivery. The operation of the Micro-Factory itself doesn’t require extensive training or knowledge of robotics, our software, and team take care of everything from the initial designs down to manufacturing.”

To get the team at Rival Holdings up and running with AUAR’s technology, an innovative low-energy ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) will be built first. Afterwards, the Micro-Factories will be used to manufacture homes in the Midwest.

“The building industry is facing significant challenges ahead — growing labor challenges, increasing housing shortage, housing affordability. These challenges motivate us to set a new course for our businesses — the innovation and disruption created by the AUAR team are necessary to move the industry forward in a sustainable way. We believe in AUAR’s straightforward, customer-centred approach to making building easier, faster, and higher quality. As an investor in AUAR, we believe in the impact their system will have on building globally. As the first customer outside of Europe, we look forward to demonstrating the value AUAR can bring to our market, working with their team to continue expanding applications. We are investing in these first Micro-factories because we see the potential to reduce cost, reduce time on-site, and improve quality — all in a way that makes life better for homeowners,” said Jerod Hevel, VP of Innovation and Strategy at Rival Holdings.

AUAR’s expansion into the U.S. is made possible through the ongoing strategic partnership with ABB Robotics, which was officially announced earlier this year. This collaboration is supported by ABB teams in the U.K., U.S., and globally.

“Our partnership with AUAR is strategically vital as we work together to revolutionize the construction industry. By integrating ABB’s advanced robotic technologies into AUAR’s micro-factories, we are addressing critical global challenges such as labor and skills shortages. Our shared commitment to sustainable construction is pivotal in reducing the environmental impact of the industry, which currently accounts for 11% of total global emissions. We are excited to welcome our partners in the U.S. as they expand their impact outside of Europe for the first time, paving the way for a greener, more efficient future in construction,” said Craig McDonnell, managing director Business Line Industries at ABB Robotics.

