Rockwell Automation celebrates 31st Automation Fair 2022

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, opens its annual event, Automation Fair, in Chicago with members of its global PartnerNetwork. The event brings together more than 15,000 makers, builders, and innovators from across the globe, for industry forums, hands-on labs, networking events, and to learn about the newest innovations in automation.

Automation Fair offers an immersive experience showcasing the value and power of Rockwell’s expertise and portfolio. The two-day event brings together industrial automation experts and leaders to guide attendees through the latest breakthroughs, strategies, and proven best practices necessary to help enhance operations and achieve greater results.

“It’s great to bring Automation Fair back to Chicago. Since Rockwell was last here in 2019, a great deal has changed globally,” said Robin Saitz, CMO, Rockwell Automation. “We faced challenges never seen before and yet we continue to deliver on our promise to help our customers achieve outstanding results for a more productive and sustainable world.”

The Expo Experience

The expo experience showcases the newest innovations, proven industrial automation solutions, and more than 100 members of Rockwell’s PartnerNetwork program. Attendees can experience the industrial technologies to optimize their operation from the ground up – systems that are intelligent, connected, and scalable to define their competitive advantage.

The Perspectives Experience

At Perspectives, editors and reporters from around the world join customers and attendees to hear inspirational keynotes designed to show how Rockwell Automation is expanding human possibility through innovation, partnership, technology, and purpose.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing, and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance, and meet sustainability objectives.

