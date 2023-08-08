Rockwell Automation launches new distributed servo drive

Rockwell Automation, Inc. has launched ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives. This new distributed servo drive is an extension of the Kinetix 5700 platform and provides users with a scalable drive solution that helps deliver leaner, greener, and more powerful machine designs.

Manufacturers are increasingly seeking scalable solutions that simplify their machine control architectures, minimize the number of components, reduce manufacturing time, and optimize productivity. ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives enable designers to achieve these goals by providing a simplified architecture that mounts the servo solution outside of an electrical cabinet. As a result, machines can now be designed to be more modular while reducing cabinet size, cabling, and cooling requirements.

The smart servo drives also include vibration and thermal sensors that can detect potential machine issues, providing the ability to proactively identify and address problems and increase system uptime. This proactive approach is a catalyst for increased productivity.

“Rockwell Automation has worked closely with customers to align the ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives with customer application needs,” said Jon Vanderpas, product manager, Rockwell Automation. “This product is special because it not only provides industry-leading performance and precision to individual processes, but it also enables a more optimized way for people to design and operate automation equipment. This device is available in a wide power range that addresses the diverse needs of manufacturers across the industrial landscape,” continued Vanderpas.

Companies now have a new opportunity to reduce the cost of manufacturing their machines, while increasing the scalability of their control architecture, improving energy efficiency, and creating more supportable machines. Key features of the ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives include:

Best-in-class power density with minimal derating

Available as a distributed servo drive or as an integrated servo drive and motor

Power output up to 5.5 kW

Advanced analytics using integrated vibration and thermal sensors

Integrated safety technology capable of achieving SIL 3

CIP Security capability

IP66 certification

