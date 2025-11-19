Rockwell Automation to build new plant in southeastern Wisconsin

Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced plans to build a new greenfield manufacturing site in southeastern Wisconsin. The project is part of the company’s previously announced $2 billion investment in facilities, digital infrastructure and workforce over the next five years. The new site may become Rockwell’s largest manufacturing campus, with a substantial footprint and room to expand operations.

The new facility will cover more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and will include automation, robotics and digital systems that reflect current industrial practices.

This project reflects Rockwell’s continued investment in its U.S. operations. The Southeastern Wisconsin site will be located near the company’s global headquarters in Milwaukee.

Construction and site planning are underway in coordination with local and state officials. Additional information will be released as the project progresses.

For more information, visit rockwellautomation.com .