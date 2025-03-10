ROLEC offers three modular suspension arms for industrial electronics

ROLEC’s suspension arms range now includes three models: profiPLUS 70 for payloads up to 120 kg, profiPLUS 50 for up to 80 kg, and taraSMART for just over 40 kg.

The three modular suspension arm systems, all rated IP 54, support industrial electronics applications including HMI, process automation, machine control, IoT/IIoT and Industry 4.0/smart factory applications.

Each model offers various couplings, adaptors, joints, elbows, bases and support profiles that enable designers to configure a suitable suspension arm. All three arms accommodate HDMI, DVI cables, or network plugs.

The profiPLUS 70 and profiPLUS 50 support ROLEC’s multiPANEL and profiPANEL HMI/panel enclosures. Patented ‘one screw adjustment’ simplifies installation.

Integrated cable protection safeguards the wiring inside. The profiPLUS 70 range includes an adapter for connecting it to profiPLUS 50, making it possible to mount display panels from manufacturers including Siemens, B&R and Beckhoff.

The taraSMART arm system is based on proven technology from the profiPLUS ranges. It is available with round (Ø48 mm) or rectangular support profiles and offers a simpler, cost-conscious design.

All three ranges feature aluminum profiles in anodized silver. The diecast aluminum components are light gray (RAL 7035) with PVC-P bellows in anthracite (RAL 7016) and POM covers in slate gray (RAL 7015). The plastic covers for taraSMART’s components are anthracite (RAL 7016).

ROLEC can supply the arms fully customized. Services include CNC machining, custom colors, printing/engraving of legends and logo and assembly.

For more information, visit rolec-usa.com.