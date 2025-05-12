Rollon expands TH actuator range with new size 200

Rollon has launched a new size 200 for its high-precision TH ball screw-driven linear actuator. This addition expands the existing range and offers new opportunities for designers and engineers requiring greater performance and flexibility in demanding applications.

The TH actuator series is known for its compact design and positioning accuracy, with repeatability within ±5 μm, making it a trusted solution in industrial automation, packaging, and robotics. With the introduction of the size 200, Rollon responds to growing market demand for actuators capable of handling higher loads and delivering longer strokes, without compromising on precision or reliability.

“The development of size 200 for our TH actuator is the result of close collaboration with our customers and deep analysis of evolving industry requirements,” says Andrea Tosi, VP Technology at Rollon. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and to providing motion solutions that combine precision, robustness, and adaptability for even the most challenging applications.”

The TH actuator uses ball screws for thrust force transmission, available in various precision classes and lead options to meet application-specific needs. The linear motion system is guided by two or four preloaded re-circulating ball bearing blocks with ball retainer technology, running on parallel rails for optimal rigidity and smooth movement. The TH series is available in both single and double carriage configurations, allowing for versatile load management.

The TH series combines several features that contribute to its performance and durability. In addition to its high repeatability, the actuator offers a space-saving structure ideal for environments where every millimeter counts. It maintains precision and stiffness throughout operation, helping ensure consistent quality and application efficiency.

The unit is protected by sealing strips that safeguard internal components, while scrapers and lip seals provide additional defense for the ball bearing raceways against contaminants. For long-term reliability and minimal maintenance, the TH actuator includes dedicated lubrication channels for both the ball screw and the bearing blocks.

For more information on Rollon's TH actuator and the full range of linear motion solutions