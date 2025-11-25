Rollon launches HGT-MG telescopic rail with synchronization magnets

Rollon has launched the HGT-MG telescopic rail, an addition to its HGT product range. The new version includes a redesigned ball cage and synchronization magnets to improve load handling, extension smoothness and durability.

Advanced synchronization technology

The HGT-MG is available in sizes 60 and 80 and uses a ball cage with reduced pitch and end blocks with internal magnets. The magnets align and synchronize the elements during extension, which reduces the force needed to open the rail and supports higher loads. A damped end stroke reduces noise and helps limit mechanical stress, which can extend service life.

HGT range: Built for demanding applications

HGT telescopic rails are fully extending, heavy-duty components for demanding operating conditions. Their structure includes a double T-shaped intermediate element and two corresponding sliders. The rails and sliders are available in steel, zinc electroplated with thick-film passivation and compliant with REACH and RoHS standards. A stainless-steel version is also available.

HGT rails are used in construction and machinery, automotive and rail vehicle systems. The design supports high loads while maintaining rigidity and low deflection, and suits applications where compact dimensions are needed.

Key benefits

The HGT-MG version adds features intended to improve performance and reliability. Its synchronized movement system requires less operating force while maintaining stability under heavy loads, which supports smooth handling and precise positioning in demanding applications.

A damped end stroke reduces noise and vibration during operation, which can lower mechanical stress and extend service life. The rail is designed to maintain rigidity with minimal deflection under high loads. For applications in harsh or corrosive environments, alternative surface treatments are available.

The HGT-MG expands Rollon’s linear motion product line to address a wider range of industrial requirements.

For more information, visit rollon.com.