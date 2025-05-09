Rollon marks 50 years of innovation with global expansion

Rollon, a provider of linear motion solutions, marks its 50th anniversary. Established in 1975 in a small workshop in Northern Italy, the company has grown to operate in 11 countries, with 14 manufacturing sites and a workforce of approximately 1,200 employees.

Rollon began with precision linear guides and has since expanded its product portfolio to address evolving customer needs. Over the past five decades, it has added heavy-duty telescopic rails, actuators, systems, and more recently, ball screws and rod ends, resulting in a diverse product offering.

Today, Rollon provides linear motion components with an emphasis on customized solutions that align with changing market requirements. The company applies its technical expertise and ethical practices to support efficiency and sustainability across various industrial sectors.

Timeline of milestones

Rollon’s early development in the 1980s included the launch of its first linear and telescopic rails. In the 1990s, the company expanded into international markets, establishing branches in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the United States. In 2001, Rollon’s Italy-based operations moved to a new production facility, which now spans 15,500 square meters to accommodate demand and support internal product testing.

During the 2010s, Rollon added linear actuator systems to its product range, targeting robotics and manufacturing applications. The company also extended its global footprint with new locations in China and India, along with sales offices in the United Kingdom and Brazil. Following its acquisition by The Timken Company in 2018, Rollon became Timken’s primary brand for linear motion solutions.

In 2023, Timken’s acquisitions of Rosa Sistemi and the Nadella Group (including Chiavette Unificate, Durbal, and Shuton-Ipiranga) expanded Rollon’s product offerings to include ball screws and rotational units, supporting a broader range of applications across industries that require consistent product performance and reliability.

Honoring the past, forging the future

The 50th anniversary marks a significant point in time for the company to reflect on past developments and outline plans for future growth. Alongside this milestone, Rollon is preparing to open two new facilities in the United States and Germany later this year.

Rollon established its first U.S. branch in 1998. During the 2010s, the company expanded its sales and engineering teams in the U.S. to support demand in sectors such as robotics, automation, and aerospace. Following its acquisition by Timken, Rollon continued to increase its operations in North America. In 2021, the company expanded its production capacity for linear rails and actuators.

Rollon entered the German market in 1991, supporting applications in railway, material handling, and industrial machinery. In 2013, the company moved to a larger facility to support team expansion and inventory requirements.

Rollon has expanded its facilities in the United States (Michigan) and Germany (Düsseldorf) to increase production capacity and improve delivery times. These developments support the company’s operations in key markets and improve its ability to meet the varied requirements of its international customers.

Digital transformation

Rollon has adopted digital tools over time to support customer interactions and assist engineering teams. The company has invested in various technologies and recently introduced myRollon, a platform intended to simplify the selection and configuration of linear and rotational products.

For more information, visit rollon.com.