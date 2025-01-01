Rotary Cam Indexers for Automated Positioning Applications

For decades cam indexers have been used in automated lines to provide high precision location and sometimes in multiple stations for a process to be performed very accurately. Today cam indexing can be used in a variety of ways and provides superior accuracy to other technologies.

Traditional gear positioners suffice for manual operations where an operator who is doing a manual application can compensate for inaccuracy of the positioner. During fully automated operations, when the robot is programmed to start an operation at the same position, accuracy and high repeatability is essential to exceptional quality. During coordinated operations, like a mig-welding process, a zero-backlash system is a superior solution over a gear head that can have several arc minutes of backlash.

Cam indexers that are used in fully automated positioner applications offer a superior solution as far as overall accuracy and ability to provide zero backlash operation.

Auxiliary Axis – Fully Programmable

Contrary to the misconception that cam indexers only provide a fixed degree of index on the output. Motion Index Drives offers fully programmable indexers that can be equipped with adapters that are ready to accept robot auxiliary axis motors of all major robot brands.

The cam and cam followers form a robust zero-backlash mechanism. The cam followers are preloaded in the cam track and as the barrel cam is rotated it applies force to the cam followers, which creates rotation on the output flange. In a fully programmable Motion Index Drives cam indexer, there are multiple cam followers engaged into the cam at one time, sometimes up to 5 cam followers are used to move the mass on the output dial. The ability to have multiple cam followers moving the mass is what makes these fully programmable units much stronger than fixed indexers of the same size. The use of multiple cam followers also increases the static torque that the indexers can withstand. During operation, these key design features provide a rigid, controlled movement of the load that is being indexed and more importantly when the load is rotating, even over top dead center, the zero-backlash technology will control the load and not allow for it to suddenly drop.

The use of the zero-backlash cam system enables the Motion Index Drives positioner solutions to provide accuracy that can be as high as 5 to 6 arc seconds. The advantage that these accuracies have over standard gear heads is tremendous in an automated weld positioning application. The mechanical repeatability, which is extremely important in automated welding applications, that can be achieved with the cam and cam follower technology is higher than the overall accuracy and when that is comprehended the alternative is not comparable.

Motion Index Drives cam indexers have always been constructed with a heavy duty four- point contact bearing on the output dial to provide strength for radial loads and high tilting moments. In the case of higher-than-normal tilting moments requirements most cam indexers can be equipped with an additional bearing support that is fully integrated into the housing of the indexers.

Large through holes in the center of the programmable cam indexers allow for utilities to easily be fed to fixtures or other auxiliary cam indexers being utilized in the multi-axis weld positioning system. With the large through holes, slip rings, rotary unions and stationary plates holding aux equipment can be mounted on stationary center columns. These large through holes also allow for robots to be mounted in the center of the cam indexer.

Multiple auxiliary axis system

By taking the standard high precision cam indexers Motion Index Drives can custom engineer multi-axis positioning systems. These systems can range from single axis up to five axis or more and each axis can be used with customer provided or Motion Index Drives to furnish servo motors. Motion Index Drives will size and design the appropriate motors for each axis into the completed system.

Protective coatings – Sealed units

Fine particulates that are extremely abrasive can become air born and can wreak havoc on standard sealing material. If not sealed properly the standard oil seals will quickly deteriorate and the abrasive substance can seep into oil cavity of the indexer and cause damage to the mechanical components and additional sealing would be required. Special or additional sealing is also needed in areas where a chemical washdown is routinely done. Motion Index Drives customizes its indexers with features like Viton seals, stainless steel shafts, and chemical-resistant coatings to ensure durability.

With over fifty years of experience, Motion Index Drives offers precision indexing equipment tailored to diverse applications. The company’s expertise in engineering and innovation ensures reliable, cost-effective, and durable solutions for modern manufacturing needs. Whether standard or custom-adapted, MID delivers superior indexing systems to meet unique customer requirements, setting the benchmark in motion control technology. We believe we can provide a superior indexing solution that is cost effective, reliable, reusable, and manufactured to meet the needs of the customer and the application.

Sponsored content by Motion Index Drives