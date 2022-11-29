ROTEX GS P acc. to DIN 69002 backlash-free servo couplings from KTR

Servo coupling with high precision and standardized stub spindles

The backlash-free servo coupling (elastomer coupling) ROTEX GS P clamping ring hub is a two-part taper hub made of steel with an integrated clamping system.

This servo coupling is characterized by high-precision machining and resulting in good concentric properties and smooth running with high speeds.

Application ranges of our backlash-free servo coupling ROTEX GS P:

Applied in standardized stub spindles on multiple spindle heads acc. to DIN 69002

New high-performance spider for backlash-free servo coupling

KTR has a new spider in its product range which decisively increases the performance level of the backlash-free servo couplings type ROTEX GS with regard to temperature resistance and pressure resistance. The material is a newly developed “thermoplastic polyurethane” with a hardness degree of “52 Shore D” and a temperature resistance of up to 120° C. The main areas of application are servo-hydraulics and test bench technology.

KTR

www.ktr.com