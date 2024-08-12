Rotor Clip awarded Caterpillar supplier excellence recognition

Rotor Clip is proud to announce that it has received the Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Award. This certificate is awarded to suppliers who consistently demonstrate excellence in service and delivery performance, meeting or exceeding Caterpillar’s stringent standards for product quality and on-time delivery.

To be recognized with this certification, suppliers must maintain a delivery performance of over 95% and demonstrate a commitment to a zero defects culture. Rotor Clip’s dedication to these standards in providing retaining rings, wave springs, and hose clamps has been recognized with this certification.

Adam Lindley, Account Manager at Rotor Clip, stated, “We’re really honored to receive this recognition from Caterpillar. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in delivering top-notch products and meeting Caterpillar’s high standards. Allan Fullwood, Customer Representative at Rotor Clip added, “We truly value our partnership with Caterpillar and are excited about what we can achieve together moving forward.”

This certification underscores the collaborative success achieved through the strong partnership between Rotor Clip and Caterpillar. Rotor Clip is committed to upholding high standards and is excited about future opportunities for growth and collaboration with Caterpillar.

Rotor Clip’s unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction drives every aspect of its operations. Rigorous quality control processes ensure that every retaining ring, wave spring, and hose clamp meets the highest standards, from prototype to delivery. Supporting a diverse range of industries — including off-highway, automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications—Rotor Clip is dedicated to providing Application Driven Solutions. By continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of clients, Rotor Clip continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner in the global manufacturing market.

