Rotor Clip launches Spanish website to serve global customers

Rotor Clip has launched a new Spanish website, the fourth in its global portfolio, offering technical content and localized support for the marketplace. The site provides engineers, buyers and distribution partners with an accessible, user-friendly experience in their language.

The platform provides Spanish-speaking customers with access to Rotor Clip’s full range of retaining rings, wave springs, and hose clamps. Users can browse the product catalog, view technical details, and download CAD models for use in their design systems. The launch broadens Rotor Clip’s digital resources and support for customers globally.

Key features of the multilingual sites:

User-friendly design: The website offers an intuitive interface that makes it easy for customers to find the products and resources they need. Comprehensive product data: Users can explore detailed specifications, product diagrams, and educational content to make informed decisions. CAD model integration: Engineers can download 3D models and integrate them directly into major design software. Multilingual support: Customers can request quotes, samples and technical assistance in their preferred language for smoother communication.

Rotor Clip invites customers and partners to visit its new Spanish website, now available at rotorclip.com/es-mx.