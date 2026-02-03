Rotor Clip video highlights Czech Republic manufacturing facility

Rotor Clip has released a new video that provides an overview of its European manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic. The video highlights the company’s ability to support customers across the EU market with products made in Europe for Europe. Although Rotor Clip is based in the United States, the Czech facility combines local production with on-site inventory to help shorten lead times and support a localized supply chain for European customers. The video shows the manufacturing process from raw material processing through finished parts and outlines the engineering and vertically integrated operations behind the facility’s work.

To support its growing presence in the European market, Rotor Clip continues to invest in its Czech Republic operations. The 11,600 m² (125,000 sq ft) manufacturing and warehouse site serves as an integrated hub for the region. The facility uses modern equipment to support activities from prototyping through full-scale manufacturing, while meeting quality and cleanliness standards required for high-performance applications.

The Czech Republic operation supports a range of production and customer requirements, including:

Custom and standard retaining rings and wave springs, with capability in large-diameter snap ring production.

Integrated in-house manufacturing, including stamping, coiling, precision laser cutting, double-disc grinding, heat treatment, and finishing.

A dedicated clean-room environment with ultrasonic cleaning to support medical, aerospace, and other high-performance applications.

European-sourced materials and on-site inventory to help reduce lead times and support delivery across the region.

Rotor Clip engineers are available to help select the appropriate part. This includes support for standard products and design consultations for custom components.

To watch the full video, visit youtube.com/watch? v=J1ezggrcnK8.

For more information about Rotor Clip, visit rotorclip.com.