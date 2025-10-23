Rotor Clip video highlights retaining ring and wave spring use in aerospace

Rotor Clip has released a new 3D aerospace application video demonstrating how its AS9100-certified retaining rings, snap rings, spiral rings and wave springs are used in aircraft systems. These components are designed to operate under high temperatures, rapid rotation and continuous vibration, supporting consistent performance throughout flight operations.

With thousands of fasteners and springs used throughout an aircraft, this video highlights just a few examples of where Rotor Clip retaining rings and wave springs are commonly used, including:

Constant Section Rings (Snap Rings) within the jet engine

Spiral rings on the wing landing gear

E-rings, snap rings and wave springs within the cabin (seatbelts, luggage doors, entry systems)

Multi-turn wave springs in fuel delivery systems

Rotor Clip invests in engineering, technology and manufacturing to support the aerospace and defense industry. The company collaborates with engineers to develop solutions for complex aerospace requirements and, when standard parts are insufficient, provides custom, application-specific solutions for critical needs.

Visit Rotor Clip Aerospace to watch the new video and learn more about how the company supports the aerospace and defense industry.

For more information, please visit rotorclip.com.