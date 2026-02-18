RS offers ABB conveyor controls for manufacturing and logistics lines

RS, a global supplier of products and services for industrial customers, offers ABB’s portfolio of conveyor system solutions for manufacturing and logistics applications such as assembly, packaging and fulfillment lines.

The global conveyor belt market was valued at $5.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $7.21 billion by 2030. Growth is attributed to continued expansion in industrial automation and e-commerce, which are each growing at about 7% per year.

Challenges affecting growth of the global conveyor belt market include higher energy-efficiency requirements and the cost of installation, repair, and maintenance. Unplanned downtime can be costly, with estimates ranging from $10,000 to $500,000 per hour.

ABB’s conveyor system solutions are designed to address these issues for manufacturing and logistics operations. Products such as contactors and soft starters can support energy efficiency and are built to handle common electrical and mechanical stresses to help improve uptime and productivity.

Contactors are industrial relays that use a low-power electromagnetic coil to open or close contacts, allowing control of higher-power circuits such as motor and power distribution circuits. In conveyor belt systems, contactors can be used to start, stop and reverse belt direction, either manually or through integration with control systems such as PLCs.

ABB offers more than 8,500 contactor variants for a range of application requirements, including demanding environments. Options include three- and four-pole models, contactors for AC control applications, NEMA-rated contactors, safety contactors, mini contactors, switching contactors and installation contactors.

ABB’s AF three-pole contactors use solid-state controlled coils with AC/DC compatibility and surge suppression. The 100–250VAC/DC coil supports standard network voltages worldwide, with additional ranges available. It uses up to 80% less energy than some alternatives, helps prevent chatter and maintains operation through voltage drops and sags to support uptime.

AF three-pole contactors also include built-in surge protection and an optional 24VDC coil for PLC control via outputs greater than 250 mA with a holding consumption of 1.7 W. Additional features include mirror and mechanically linked contacts and three termination options: screw, ring tongue and push-in spring terminals. Push-in spring terminals support faster, reworkable wiring and can help maintain connection reliability in high-vibration environments such as warehouse logistics.

Soft starters help start and stop motors by gradually increasing and decreasing the voltage supply and motor speed. This reduces abrupt starts and stops and helps protect motors from electrical and mechanical stress caused by high inrush current. Reducing these stresses can improve energy efficiency, extend equipment life, and reduce wear on gear systems and other connected components. It can also lower maintenance needs and related downtime. Soft starters are widely used in industrial conveyor systems that move large heavy boxes. In these applications, controlled acceleration and deceleration of conveyor belts can reduce belt slippage, material damage, spillage and sudden jolts which can help prevent workplace injuries.

ABB soft starters are available in more than 200 open and enclosed variants to support a range of applications. ABB’s PSR open soft starters provide basic soft start and stop functionality in a compact design. They include a built-in bypass to reduce energy loss at full speed, are rated for 3–105A and 208–600VAC operation, and support 24VAC/DC or 100–240VAC control supply. They can handle up to 100 starts per hour and are suited for space-constrained, low-amperage applications.

Other ABB conveyor system solutions for manufacturing and logistics applications include manual motor starters, power supplies, PLCs, circuit protection, relays, safety switches including emergency stop switches and rope pulls, cable protection systems, cable fastening accessories and lighting and indication.

To learn more about these and other ABB products available at RS, please visit us.rs-online.com/brand/abb/.