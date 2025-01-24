Rugged Toggle Switch Series is ready to ship

APEM announces the worldwide launch of its CT Series toggle switches, which will be available through service distributors. These toggle switches and accessories, offered in familiar form factors with fresh options, integrate thoughtful design details for improved performance and incorporate the features and approvals needed for industrial-grade applications in agriculture, material handling, heavy equipment, and specialty vehicles.

Typical power toggle switches, using a standard 15/32-in. mounting hole, are familiar in many of the world’s most demanding applications. However, some end users and OEMs have discovered issues obtaining the products they need from suppliers. Recognizing these supply chain challenges, APEM has moved to support industry needs. The APEM CT Series toggle switches are offered in various form factors and configurations, with a wide selection of associated accessories such as nameplates, protective boots, and switch guards. The most common and popular part numbers are ready for rapid order fulfillment.

One- and two-pole versions, rated 15A @ 28 Vdc and 10A @ 125/250 Vac, with screw, solder lug, or quick connect terminals, cover an extensive range of specified applications. The CT Series is well-suited for use in the harshest environments with UL approval, an IP67 waterproof rating, and an extensive operating temperature range of -45 to +85° C.

While other commercial offerings often use a pinned top face susceptible to liquid or potting material intrusion, the CT Series is built tough with a single-piece crimped-on top. Internally, the CT Series employs a unique wheel mechanism for improved tactile feel and smooth operation compared with competitive products. In addition, as opposed to other products, the CT Series overall construction uses thicker components that are cast instead of stamped, with a base made of nearly indestructible thermoset plastic. This attention to detail throughout the series ensures a robust product created to deliver a long lifetime of reliable service.

Online data sheets and 3D CAD files give designers the information they need to specify the switches easily. Ready availability, superior design elements, and a favorable price/performance ratio ensure that products from the APEM CT Series toggle switch family will perform reliably in the toughest applications.

