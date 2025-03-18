Ruland Manufacturing Acquires RoCom Couplings Corp.

Ruland Manufacturing has recently acquired RoCom, a company with deep expertise in the design and manufacturing of custom-machined springs and beam couplings. Ruland said, “This acquisition enhances our ability to provide precision-engineered springs for a variety of applications, including industrial, medical, and aerospace sectors.”

By integrating the expertise of RoCom into Ruland’s manufacturing processes, both Ruland and RoCom customers will be able to select from a broad range of beam coupling and custom spring solutions.

The integration of RoCom brings their series of Beam Couplings to the Ruland Catalog, including:

RoCom Beam Coupling A Series – General Purpose

RoCom Beam Coupling B Series – Light-Duty

RoCom Beam Coupling D Series – Heavy-Duty

RoCom Beam Coupling E and F Series – Expander Shaft Couplings

RoCom Beam Coupling H Series – High-Performance

Ruland also now offers highly customized compression, tension, and torsion springs, all designed to meet the specific requirements of an application. To begin the process, potential customers can submit detailed drawings, CAD files, or prototypes, along with key design inputs such as wire diameter, load requirements, end configurations, material preferences, and any space or mounting constraints. Ruland’s engineering team will work closely with you to refine your design, ensuring optimal performance based on factors like material selection, fatigue life, and environmental conditions.

With the combined expertise of RoCom and Ruland’s resources, the company says it’s well-equipped to manage both prototype and large-scale production.

Ruland

www.ruland.com/rocom