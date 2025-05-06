SABIC launches new Ultem resin for high-voltage EV traction motors

Demands for faster charging and greater range have led to the development of 800-V EV electric traction motors. Such high-voltage e-motors require magnet wires with improved insulation. In response, SABIC is launching a new extrusion grade of Ultem resin with productivity and other advantages over incumbent materials used in magnet wire insulation for EV motors.

“Higher voltages are a common theme across electrical applications from connectors and capacitors to wire and cable,” said Sergi Monros, vice president of SABIC Polymers, Specialties BU, in a press release. “While high voltages can increase operational efficiency, they present challenges.”

SABIC designs materials that perform well under exposure to high voltages, high temperatures, and harsh conditions. Compared to extruded polyether ether ketone (PEEK) insulation, SABIC’s new Ultem resin requires no primer and can deliver low and stable Dk at 220° C at up to 30% thinner gauges, helping to reduce overall weight and save space. In contrast to thermoset polyimide (PI) enamel coatings, the SABIC resin avoids the use of solvents that emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can pose regulatory challenges. The new Ultem resin can be used for mono-layer extrusion and requires only one pass, which helps to boost productivity, while enamel requires up to 20 coating passes.

The company will be exhibiting the new resin at PCIM Europe 2025, in Hall 7, Booth 140, along with Nichicon Corporation capacitors made with ultra-thin Elcres HTV150 dielectric film. These advanced film capacitors for ac-dc inverters can operate at high temperatures up to 150° C with minimal derating of applied voltage, which will be discussed in two technical presentations during the event.

Exposure to elevated temperatures can significantly lower the rated voltage of polymer film capacitors. For example, the rated voltage for capacitors made with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film may be reduced by up to 50% at 125° C or above, requiring thicker gauges to compensate. However, recent testing by Nichicon showed that capacitors made with SABIC’s Elcres HTV150 dielectric film experienced minimal derating (4.8% at 130° C and 14% at 150°C).

SABIC is displaying several other electrical components, including a hybrid metal-plastic dc-dc converter housing for EVs that significantly cuts weight and costs compared to an all-aluminum design. Another EV application is a fast charging unit featuring multiple SABIC materials. Also on display are stationary energy storage applications, including enclosures and electrolyzer frames. Other highlights of the company’s exhibit are Noryl resins and LNP copolymers and compounds with a high comparative tracking index (CTI), which is important in situations where electrical components are exposed to harsh environments or contaminants and high voltages.

