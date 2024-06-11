Safety light curtains from Schmersal

Safety light curtains are a non-separating guard used for the protection of hazardous areas. They detect the passage of objects and direct the machine to stop the hazard. Because they do not provide a physical barrier, consideration must be made to place them a suitable distance from the hazard point to ensure the hazard is stopped in time.

The safety light curtain is an array of infrared (non-visible) beams. The protection height is the distance between the top and bottom beams in the array, and its range is the distance between the emitter and receiver units. These two figures define the area that can be covered by the light curtain. The resolution of the light curtain is the distance between two adjacent beams or the smallest object profile dimension that will be reliably detected passing through the array. Common resolutions include 14 mm for finger detection, 30 mm for hand detection, and 50 mm for whole-body detection.

Schmersal’s safety light curtains feature a one-piece extruded reinforced housing. This housing profile has proven to be less susceptible to mechanical damage and misalignment from torsion or bending because it does not rely on the lens for structural integrity.

The SLC440 and SLC440COM series have an integrated Bluetooth interface. These safety light curtains use the Bluetooth Low Energy system which provides secure data transmission up to 5 meters with transmitted data accessible by the Schmersal SLC Assist App, available for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. Learn more here.

Our safety light curtains also feature an LED illuminated end cap which displays the operating status. Also, these light curtains are easier to set up because the selection and configuration of the various integrated functions are made via a single push button. After completion, the selections are stored in the system. This user-friendly method does not require separate software or costly set-up devices.

The light curtains presented below are Type 4 devices, which defined by EN 61496-1 means they are a protective device whose safety function is not affected by a failure or error in the system. They are suitable for use in safety circuits up to PLe (EN 13849) or SIL3 (IEC 61508).

They are also available as safety light grids (SLG) with 2, 3, or 4 beams, for perimeter guarding.

Safety Light Curtain Series:

SLC440COM

LED Endcap

Compact rectangular profile 28 mm x 33 mm

Setup/alignment mode

Start/restart interlock

Range up to 10 meters

14, 30, or 35 mm resolutions

Protection field heights: 330 mm to 1930 mm

IP67 Rating

Bluetooth interface for secure data transfer to SLC Assist App

SLC440

LED Endcap and 7-segment display

Compact rectangular profile 28 mm x 33 mm

Setup/alignment mode

Functions:

Start/restart interlock

Fixed or floating blanking

Contactor control

Double reset/acknowledgement

Beam coding

Range up to 10 meters

14 or 30 mm resolutions

Protection field heights: 170 mm to 1930 mm

IP67 Rating

Bluetooth interface for secure data transfer to SLC Assist App

SLC445

LED Endcap and 7-segment display

Compact rectangular profile 28 mm x 33 mm

Setup/alignment mode

Additional Functions:

Muting

Cyclic Operation

Multiscan

Range up to 10 meters

14 or 30 mm resolutions

Protection field heights: 170 mm to 1770 mm

IP67 Rating

SLC440 IP69 Housing

IP69 Rated housing for wash-down applications

Round profile, 50 mm dia.

Prewired cable with connector

Stainless steel or plastic endcaps

Available for SLC440 and SLC440COM

Protection field heights: 170 mm to 1770 mm

Accessories

We offer a wide variety of accessories such as deflection mirrors, mounting stands, connection cables, programming cable, test rods, mounting brackets, and muting sensors sets.

Get more information from the Online Product Catalog

Download the Engineering Note on SLC accessories

