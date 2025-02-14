Safety switch designed to fit on hinged guards

Norstat now offers the TURNCAM safety switch, designed for hinged guarding applications. The TURNCAM safety switches from Mechan Controls are designed to be an affordable method of keeping a hinged machine guard safe. There are 3 versions of the TURNCAM available. TC1 in stainless steel or TC2 in ABS or stainless steel.

The TURNCAM can be utilized to achieve CAT 4/SIL 3/PL-e when combined with a safety relay that monitors dual contacts. This versatility makes the TURNCAM suitable for a wide range of machine guard applications.

The TURNCAM has 2 shaft lengths available, 30mm or 85mm. This allows users to align the shaft with the hinge precisely. It can also be set to a 5° or 11° shaft rotation. They feature mechanically force-guided contacts, are shock and vibration-proof, hold cUL and TUV approvals, and have an IP66 protection rating.

For more information, visit norstat.com.