Sager adds Advanced Energy’s Impac, Mikron, Thyro and Luxtron

Sager Electronics together with Advanced Energy, announces the addition of the Impac, Mikron, Thyro, and Luxtron brands to its portfolio. Impac provides compact digital pyrometers for thermal processing applications; Mikron offers thermal imaging solutions; Thyro supplies power control technologies for thermal processing systems; and Luxtron delivers fiber optic temperature sensing solutions.

In many advanced systems, these technologies from Advanced Energy are used together. By offering this combined capability, Sager Electronics supports OEMs in developing high-reliability systems.

Advanced Energy designs and manufactures precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions for critical applications and processes. Its power solutions support customer needs in industries such as semiconductor equipment, industrial manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing, and healthcare.

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., is a North American distributor of interconnect, power, and electromechanical products, as well as a provider of custom solutions. With more than 135 years in operation, Sager Electronics works with customers and suppliers through its Distributing Confidence business model, offering a combination of operational efficiency and tailored business solutions.

To learn more about Sager, visit sager.com.