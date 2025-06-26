Design World

Sager Electronics adds TEGAM from Advanced Energy

Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of interconnect, power, and electromechanical products and custom solutions, has added Advanced Energy’s TEGAM product line to its portfolio. The TEGAM brand offers metrology and calibration technologies used in a range of measurement applications.

Advanced Energy designs and manufactures precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions for critical applications across industries such as semiconductor equipment, industrial manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing, and healthcare.

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., is a North American distributor of interconnect, power, and electromechanical products, as well as a provider of custom solutions. Headquartered in Middleborough, MA, the company maintains a network of field sales representatives, power systems engineers, strategically located service centers across North America, two distribution centers totaling over 268,000 sq. ft., and a 47,000 sq. ft. Custom Solutions Center in Texas.

