Sager Electronics receives 2024 Modification Success Award from Bud Industries

Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of interconnect, power, and electromechanical products, received Bud Industries’ 2024 Modification Success Award at the EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas.

Bud Industries is a U.S.-based manufacturer of electronic enclosures, offering a wide range of products including 19-inch cabinets, NEMA boxes, IP-rated enclosures, and accessories. Its catalog includes enclosures made from materials such as steel, aluminum, plastic, and fiberglass, and the company also provides customization options to support installation needs.

According to Lynn Viers, regional manager at Bud Industries, the award recognizes Sager’s strong performance in expanding its modified enclosure business with Bud Industries, including a 42% year-over-year increase in modified part numbers and a 78% growth in modification sales.

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., is a North American distributor of interconnect, power, and electromechanical products and custom solutions provider.

To learn more about Sager, visit sager.com.