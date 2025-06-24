Sager Electronics receives platinum distributor designation from OTTO

Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of interconnect, power, and electromechanical products and custom solutions, has been recognized by OTTO Controls as a Platinum Distributor for 2024. This marks the ninth consecutive year Sager has received recognition from OTTO Controls, including six years at the Platinum level.

OTTO Controls is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of control components for industries such as construction, agriculture, defense, aerospace, mining, forestry, material handling, utilities, industrial, medical, marine, and other specialized sectors. Its products include electromechanical and Hall effect switches, joysticks, grips, control modules, and other standard and custom solutions designed for consistent performance. OTTO Controls is a division of OTTO Engineering Inc., a vertically integrated manufacturer founded in 1961 and headquartered in Carpentersville, Illinois.

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., is a North American distributor of interconnect, power, and electromechanical products, and a provider of custom solutions. With a history of more than 135 years, the company offers operational support and tailored services through its Distributing Confidence business model. Headquartered in Middleborough, MA, Sager operates a network of field sales representatives, power systems sales engineers, service centers across North America, two distribution centers totaling over 268,000 sq. ft., and a 47,000 sq. ft. custom solutions center in Texas.

