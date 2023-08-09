SAMM Tech mobile manufacturing system operates in a shipping container

The Snowbird Additive Mobile Manufacturing Technology (SAMM Tech) platform is a newly released patented additive manufacturing system that is built and operates inside a shipping container. Designed to be transportable and deployable to any location in the world, SAMM Tech supports warfighters and industrial operators by advancing in the-field production of large-format metal parts for equipment repairs onsite and on demand.

“The SAMM Tech platform with Meltio components offers an impressive, high-performing solution for in-the-field parts manufacturing,” said Jeremy Heerdink, vice president of Business Development at Snowbird Technologies. “Our goal in expanding our sales partnership of Meltio products is to provide solutions facilitating efficient and accurate additive manufacturing capabilities in the most remote and harshest environments around the world.”

The SAMM Tech platform includes Meltio’s system as a standard offering due to its performance capabilities, product quality, and integration and automation functionality. The Meltio system features a directed energy deposition (DED) process that functions by precisely stacking layers of weld beads when introduced into the laser-generated melt pool.

The bulk of the 3D printing process is built around wire, the safest, cleanest, and easiest to work with metal feedstock. In addition, users have the option to print dual wire for hard-facing or anti-corrosion applications. With the ability to 3D print parts in stainless steel, mild steel, carbon steel, titanium alloys, and nickel alloys, the platform is ideal for onsite manufacturing for defense, aerospace, and energy markets.

“Portable, forward deployable metal manufacturing solutions are gaining momentum with many government organizations and energy companies, and we look forward to participating in the deployment of these new types of solutions,” said Michael Humphrey, Meltio sales manager for North America.

Snowbird Technologies is authorized to sell the Meltio Engine Robot, available with dual wire capabilities, worldwide. The company is committed to providing qualified technical support to end-users and will be authorized to conduct site evaluations, installations, setup, and training.

Meltio

meltio3d.com

Snowbird Technologies

snowbirdtech.com