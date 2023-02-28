Schmersal compact limit switches solve a variety of object detection puzzles

AutomationDirect has added new Schmersal compact limit switches that provide an affordable solution for a variety of object detection applications. Their small size allows easy installation in confined spaces.

These rugged limit switches offer a 31-mm body width, with a 45° adjustable, die-cast zinc head, and thermoplastic housing. Several actuator styles are available, including plunger, plunger with roller, side rotary lever with roller, and adjustable rod.

Schmersal compact limit switches are available with N.O. and N.C. contacts, snap or slow break-before-make action, and an M12 quick-disconnect connection or a 2 m pigtail with right or bottom cable exits.

The new Schmersal compact limit switches come with a 1-year warranty, are UL listed, CE marked, RoHS compliant, and start at $37.00.

