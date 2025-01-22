Schmersal configurable safety relays from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added configurable and programmable safety relays from Schmersal. Many safety systems require more than one specialty safety relay but do not justify the need for a safety controller. Schmersal PROTECT SRB-E configurable relays are easy to set up and reduce the number of safety relays required for a machine or system. These relays include up to 10 safety inputs and up to 5 safety outputs, support up to 16 different applications, and can monitor all conventional safety devices.

Schmersal PROTECT SELECT programmable relays can replace up to 8 safety relays, have a simple multilingual menu on a color display, and report error and status messages. Programmable relays require no prior programming experience and offer up to 4 pre-configured safety monitoring programs to choose from.

The new Schmersal configurable safety relays provide a safety level up to PL e/SIL 3 and offer a 1-year warranty.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/safety-configurable-relays