Schneider Electric appoints new senior vice president of Power Products & Systems, North America 

Schneider Electric, in the business of digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the appointment of Antonio Di Vaira as the new Senior Vice President of its Power Products division for the North American hub (NAM).

In his new role, Antonio will champion the evolution of the New Energy Landscape, accelerate sustainable growth, and lead strategic initiatives that reinforce Schneider Electric’s commitment to energy innovation.

With a wealth of industry experience spanning over twenty years, Antonio has held significant leadership roles on a global and regional scale. His accomplishments in sectors ranging from R&D and product management to M&A and supply chain management reflect his consistent commitment to driving electrification and transformation in demanding market environments.

Antonio possesses an innate passion for fostering sustainable innovation. Driven by an unwavering commitment to creating a greener world, he applies his multifaceted skillset and experience to advance toward a net-zero future.

As Senior Vice President of Power Products & Systems, North America, Antonio’s leadership will accelerate Schneider Electric’s growth in the dynamic NAM market and further cement its position as a global leader of the New Energy Landscape.