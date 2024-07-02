Schneider Electric receives the 10,000,000th Anybus Module award from HMS Networks

Schneider Electric, a sustainable energy solutions company, has been honored with the 10,000,000th Anybus Module award by HMS Networks. By integrating Anybus network connectivity interfaces into its line of variable speed drives, Schneider Electric empowers its customers with a diverse range of drives that can be fine-tuned for performance and energy efficiency. This dual benefit enhances customer operation performance and contributes to a greener planet.

Sustainability lies at the heart of Schneider Electric’s mission. The company employs multifaceted strategies to promote a sustainable world. One key approach involves assisting customers in reducing energy consumption while maximizing the impact of the energy they use. Schneider Electric’s significant contributions to carbon emissions reduction are publicly disclosed every quarter making them a trailblazer in the transition to a cleaner and more equitable industry,

Jean-Louis Guillou, VP of Drives – Industrial Control & Drives, highlights the remarkable impact of Variable Speed Drive. Currently, 42% of the total avoided carbon emissions in the Schneider Electric carbon emission report can be attributed to Variable Speed Drives and the more efficient use of electrical motors — an achievement he describes as “absolutely fantastic.”

Jean-Louis Guillou observes that the trends in drives align with broader industry shifts. Intelligence is increasingly embedded in products, and with each new drive generation, processing power doubles — a deliberate effort to improve monitoring and control, further improving overall efficiency. To achieve optimal motor performance, continuous monitoring, and adjustment are crucial. This necessitates smart automation equipment that can be intelligently controlled. In certain industries, up to 50% of total energy consumption is attributed to electrical motors. By employing smart drives to regulate these motors, energy consumption can be reduced by up to 20%, as explained by Jean-Louis Guillou.

Schneider Electric and HMS Networks have maintained a strategic partnership for two decades. During this time, HMS Networks has developed network connectivity solutions for Schneider Electric’s popular variable speed drives, enabling seamless connectivity to industrial control networks. The networks span protocols such as PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, and Modbus TCP. The collaboration between Schneider and HMS Networks has been essential in achieving a solution for supporting multiple industrial communication protocols.

HMS Networks, a provider of industrial network connectivity interfaces through its Anybus brand, plays a crucial role in advancing digitalization within the industry. Their communication interfaces support a range of industrial network protocols, enabling industrial equipment manufacturers to seamlessly connect to any network without the burden of in-house development and maintenance. Companies like Schneider Electric can offer their customers world-class and reliable network connectivity by partnering with HMS Networks.

As the world moves toward greater efficiency and sustainability, digitalization is becoming ubiquitous, and connectivity is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity. In the future, everything will be interconnected. Schneider Electric and HMS Networks share a vision of continued collaboration to drive this transformation forward. Jean-Louis Guillou, vice president for Schneider Drives division, sums it up: “Digitalization is happening all around us. Connectivity isn’t just nice to have; it’s an essential requirement. Let’s continue working together to shape a connected and sustainable future.”

Video interview with Jean-Louis Guillou here.