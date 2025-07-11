SDP/SI offers Fairloc hub timing pulleys for secure mounting

Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a Designatronics brand and U.S.-based manufacturer of mechanical components, offers a range of timing pulleys with various hub fastening options, including the Fairloc hub design for secure and accurate mounting.

Engineered as a fully self-contained system, the Fairloc hub minimizes shaft misalignment and unwanted movement after installation, making it a preferred solution for applications where reliability and precision are critical. This fastening method is not only reusable and cost- effective, but it also offers significant design flexibility for OEMs and product engineers.

Unlike traditional fastening methods that often require drilling, tapping, or machining keyways and flats, the Fairloc design allows pulleys to be easily mounted, repositioned, or removed—without shaft damage or loss of torque transmission capability. Integrated directly into the hub, the Fairloc system is ideal for miniature to medium-sized pulleys (up to 2-inch bore diameter).

Fairloc hub pulleys are available off-the-shelf in both aluminum and polycarbonate, and offered in a variety of belt profiles, including MXL (A 6D16-… and A 6D16M…), XL (A 6H 3-… and A 6H 3M…), HTD (A 6D23-…, A 6D23M…, A 6H25-… and A 6H25M…), and GT2 / GT3 (A 6D51-…, A 6D51M…, A 6D53-…, and A 6D53M…).

To learn more about Fairloc hub pulleys, visit SDP/SI online.