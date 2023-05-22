SDP/SI: precision flexible bellows couplings

SDP/SI Bellows Couplings are flexible couplings designed to accommodate various types of load conditions. SDP/SI Hi-Flex Bellows Couplings are used for applications that require large amounts of shaft misalignment combined with low resultant radial loads on the bearings. SDP/SI Modular Bellows Couplings are configurable and provide high torsional rigidity for high-speed torque transmission. A wide variety of bore sizes and combinations are offered to accommodate specific needs.

Materials: Brass, Bronze, Stainless Steel, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum, Neoprene, Nylon, Zinc

Bore Size: 0.0625-in. (1mm) – 1.750-in. (45mm)

Outer Diameter: 0.250-in. (6.4mm) – 3.700-in. (94mm)

Length: 0.480-in. (14.2mm) – 3.55-in. (90.3mm)

SDP/SI

sdp-si.com