SDP/SI precision flexible helical couplings

SDP/SI Helical Couplings, or beam couplings, are another type of flexible coupling allowing for axial motion, angular misalignment, and parallel offset. This coupling design features one-piece construction resulting in zero backlash. The coupling is made flexible by removing material from the piece in a spiral pattern. SDP/SI Helical Couplings are available in aluminum and stainless steel.

Materials: Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Steel

Bore Size: 0.094-in. (2mm) – 1.00-in. (12mm)

Outer Diameter: 1/4-in. (6.35mm) – 2 1/4-in. (31.8mm)

Length: 0.37-in. (20mm) – 3.50-in. (58mm)

SDP/SI

