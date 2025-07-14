SDP/SI to exhibit at RoboBusiness 2025 for robotics design

Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a Designatronics brand and U.S.-based manufacturer of precision gears and mechanical components, will exhibit at RoboBusiness 2025. The event will be held October 15–16, 2025, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

SDP/SI invites attendees to visit Booth #323 to explore how its broad range of mechanical and electromechanical components—combined with in-house engineering and manufacturing expertise—can help robotics developers and OEMs solve complex design challenges and accelerate product development.

SDP/SI offers a range of stock components that can be modified to suit specific application needs. Full in-house capabilities, including design, engineering, machining, and assembly—allow clients to streamline development cycles, improve product performance, and reduce time to market.

RoboBusiness is expected to draw over 2,000 industry professionals and features more than 100 exhibitors, 50+ educational sessions, five keynote presentations, and hands-on demonstrations. The event highlights the latest advancements in humanoids, robotics, physical AI, enabling technologies, and design methodologies, while also addressing investment trends and business strategies within the robotics sector.

Visit SDP/SI at Booth #323 to learn about their precision components and engineering support for robotics projects, from concept to production.

For more information, visit sdp-si.com.