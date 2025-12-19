Seeq named Front Runner in LNS Research industrial AI report

Seeq announced it was named a Front Runner in the inaugural Industrial AI: Advanced Analytics Solution Selection Matrix by LNS Research. LNS Research cited Seeq’s product development, user-focused design, partner architecture and customer support.

LNS Research evaluated seven vendors in the Industrial AI advanced analytics category. The category includes software applications that provide decision intelligence through prebuilt applications and offer data collection, analysis, machine learning modeling and visualization. These tools support multiple industrial use case categories.

Seeq received high marks for its data connectivity and data quality tools, including cleansing, conditioning and contextualization, as well as support for different analytics levels, machine learning modeling and a range of use cases. The report also notes Seeq’s focus on supporting subject matter experts in end-user organizations by keeping human oversight in decision-making and applying industrial analytics and AI to strengthen domain expertise.

The report also emphasized Seeq’s customer understanding and responsiveness. According to LNS Research, “a defining strength of Seeq is its customer-centric product roadmap strategy. In addition to actively listening and collaborating with its user base, many Seeq employees across departments come from industry, enabling Seeq to align its roadmap with identified gaps and industry needs. A key example is the introduction of its AI Assistant and extensive training resources, aimed at addressing the relatively steep learning curve highlighted by customers. Another recent example is the release of the GxP-ready Seeq for Pharma Analytics & AI Suite, developed specifically in response to customer requirements for validated environments.”

LNS Research underscored Seeq’s customer-driven roadmap further, stating: “Seeq’s dedicated focus on meeting the specific needs of process experts has earned it a loyal user base and following—a rarity in industrial software. Engineers incorporating Seeq into their day-to-day work report improved productivity and find it less incentivized to revert to traditional spreadsheet-based analysis. This stickiness has been a strategic asset for the company, with power users effectively serving as its champions and playing a key role in Seeq’s sustained leadership in this category.”

LNS Research used its 3P Evaluation Model, which reviews vendors’ product, potential and presence, to assess their ability to serve the Industrial AI advanced analytics market.

The recognition adds to other industry acknowledgments Seeq has received, including being named a leader in the 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant for Industrial AI Analytics, the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leader for the Global Advanced Industrial Analytics Market and the 2025 IoT Analytics Innovation Award from the IoT Breakthrough Awards.

Seeq provides AI-enabled analytics intended to help companies use industrial data to support workforce and sustainability initiatives. Engineers, scientists and business leaders in manufacturing use Seeq to analyze data, build predictions, collaborate and share insights to support production goals.

Seeq customers include companies in oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, power and utilities, mining, food and beverage, pulp and paper and other process industries. Investors in Seeq include Second Avenue Partners, Altira Group, Insight Partners, Sixth Street Growth, Chevron Technology Ventures and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures.

Seeq is available worldwide through a global partner network of system integrators that provides training and resale support in more than 40 countries, along with direct sales teams in North America and Europe.

For more information, visit seeq.com.