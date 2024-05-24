Self-aligning panel connectors support up to 3 A

Hirose has expanded its miniature connector offering to include a version with blind mating ability. Constructed with self-aligning elements, the HR34P Series panel mount connector guides itself into the correct mating position. Commonly used for rack-to-panel connectivity in base stations, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and more, the blind mating connector is designed for applications where the electrical receptacle is recessed or hidden in a way.

Further simplifying assembly, the HR34P Series circular connector features a unique floating screw design that offers a degree of play to absorb misalignment when mating. A gap between the panel and the screw enables floating of ±0.5 mm in X and Y directions. The screws are pre-coated with the anti-loosening agent ‘Nylok’. This also reduces assembly time and contributes to reducing the incidence of malfunctions due to variations in the application process, such as vibration and shock impact.

Supporting 20-25 AWG cables, the connector has a keyed housing to prevent incorrect mating.

Offering a rated current of 3A and rated voltage of 200V AC / 250V DC, the HR34P Series has an operating temperature of -40°C to +105°C.