Self-learning 3-phase soft starters for motors up to 75 hp/55 kW

Carlo Gavazzi has introduced the new RSGT Series Soft Starters, an easy-to-use product range for AC 3-phase induction motors up to 75 hp / 55 kW. Only three settings (FLC, ramp-up, ramp-down) are required to maximize ease of use without compromising performance. The self-learning algorithm adjusts the soft starter’s parameters to work with different applications and load conditions.

Integrating a Class 10 electronic overload provides advanced motor protection and further saves space in the electrical panel. Phase sequence protection, overload function, and dry run function can easily be enabled or disabled through the front-located TEST/RESET push button.

Additionally, the RSGT Series has a Modbus/RTU communication port with a 2-wire RS485 connection, allowing the user to quickly and thoroughly monitor the product in real time.

Main technical features include:

RSGT40 (Up to 440 Vac) and RSGT60 (Up to 660 Vac)

Three Frame Sizes: -45 mm width: Up to 25A AC / 20 hp / 15 kW -75 mm width: Up to 55A AC / 50 hp / 37 kW -120 mm width: Up to 90A AC / 75 hp / 55 kW



Easy-to-use set-up and time savings (only three adjustments needed)

Self-learning algorithm optimizes motor starts in all conditions

Best-in-class current reduction with 3-phase control

Energy savings through internal bypass relays

Robust design allows up to 12 starts per hour

Torque-controlled ramp down: smoother deceleration of pumps

Real-time monitoring through Modbus RTU communications through RS485

Versions up to 400 Vac are internally supplied, reducing wiring

Dry run detection (suitable for detecting pumps running dry)

